House struck in Orlando drive-by shooting; 13 children uninjured

ORLANDO, Fla. - No one was injured early Thursday in a drive-by shooting in Orlando, police said.

Several shots struck a home just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Imogene Court, south of Carver Middle School and east of Kirkman Road.

Orlando police said several shell casings were found in the road.

A woman inside the home said she was awakened by gunfire and estimated 30 shots were fired. She said 13 children were in the home.

It's not know who fired the shots, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

