Sex offender arrested in 2008 Ormond Beach rape case, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2008 rape case that had gone cold until a recent push to test the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that on Sept. 14, 2008, the then-47-year-old victim was visiting Ormond Beach when a man approached her and said he was "into older women." He then sexually battered her in the sand dunes along State Road A1A as the woman begged him to stop.

More News Headlines

The case had turned cold until 2015, when the state attorney general's office pushed for the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits to be tested.

The victim's kit was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing and, in October 2017 a DNA match was made to Adam Gregory Shuman, a registered sex offender, a news release said.

Shuman, of Vero Beach, was arrested Tuesday on a sexual battery charge. He's being held at the Indian River County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the state funding from the attorney general’s office to help ease the backlog of sexual assault cases,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The victim in the case was told last year about the new evidence. Deputies said she was emotional but thankful and willing to cooperate in the prosecution of the case.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.