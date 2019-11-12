Shark bites surfer's foot in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An approximately 4-foot long shark bit a surfer Tuesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach.

Lifeguards believe it was a blacktip shark that was between 4 and 5 feet long.

The man who was bitten had a bandage on his foot and told News 6 he was doing alright as he was being loaded in an ambulance to be transported to a hospital around 12:30 p.m.

Double red flags are being flown at the beach.

SHARK BITE: Surfer appears OK after lifeguards say four or five feet long shark (likely blacktip) bites his left foot at the @cbpier @news6wkmg @BCFRpio @BCFREMS pic.twitter.com/ZmvG8Xb3v0 — James Sparvero (@News6James) November 12, 2019

