Shark bites surfer's foot in Cocoa Beach

Lifeguards say it might have been a blacktip shark

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An approximately 4-foot long shark bit a surfer Tuesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach.

Lifeguards believe it was a blacktip shark that was between 4 and 5 feet long.

The man who was bitten had a bandage on his foot and told News 6 he was doing alright as he was being loaded in an ambulance to be transported to a hospital around 12:30 p.m. 

Double red flags are being flown at the beach.

