NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A shark bit a teenage boy on the foot while he was surfing in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Officials said the 14-year-old boy was in chest-deep water near the 27th Avenue beach approach shortly before noon when he was bitten. He suffered a minor injury to his foot.

The boy was not transported by ambulance and the shark was not seen.

