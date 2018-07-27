Shark feeds on fish just feet away from kids in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - That was close!

Amazing video by Scott Cohen, of Viera, shows a shark swimming close to shore at Hightower Beach in Satellite Beach merely feet away from kids and beachgoers, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

In the minutelong video, a woman standing next to Cohen couldn't contain her excitement (or shock): "There, right there, look! Straight down. That little wave," she says as a shark thrashes in 1 foot of water. The shark fin and tail were clearly visible as the shark whipped in the ocean. "See it? Look! Right there. Holy ... shoot," she says as the shark swims a little farther.

In the video, Cohen adds commentary as he films: "He's in a foot of water, he's in a foot of water." Dozens of fish are then seen jumping out of the water trying to escape this hungry shark.

The woman in the video marvels at this scene, saying, "Oh, my gosh." Then the camera shows a group of kids and other beachgoers feet away from the shark as they watch the action unfold in front of them. The water even washes up to their feet.

As the fish are jumping around by the shark, the video picks up the nervous screams from the kids and beachgoers.



