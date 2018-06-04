In true Florida fashion, tourist proposes while surrounded by gators

ORLANDO, Fla. - Getting down on one knee is scary enough, but imagine doing it surrounded by some of Florida's fiercest predators.

That was exactly what happened when a tourist visiting Central Florida from Belgium proposed to his girlfriend in an alligator-infested area of Gatorland Orlando.

Sam van Reeth said he and his now-fiancee, Chana Vranken, love wildlife so proposing at the reptile-themed attraction was a natural fit.

"A friend of mine told me Gatorland was a one-of-a-kind experience and we do love animals and absolutely loved it," Reeth said.

Gatorland officials were just as on board with the wild show of love.

"So Amazing to see the act of love against our beautiful tapestry of nature! Congrats to you both," read a message posted on Gatorland Orlando's Facebook page.

As for what the future holds for the happily engaged couple, Reeth said that they could possibly incorporate alligators into their wedding or honeymoon.

