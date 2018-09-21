Video: Shed fire extinguished in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shed caught fire in Orange County Friday afternoon, temporarily threatening nearby homes.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire was reported around 4:49 p.m. on Riverdale Road, which is about two miles from the University of Central Florida.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed thick black smoke and bright orange flames amid neighborhood trees. Residents could be seen using garden hoses and a fire extinguisher to attempt to quell the flames before firefighters arrived.

The shed and a fence surrounding the property were completely destroyed by the time the fire was put out, the video showed.

Officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

See the full video of the fire being extinguished below.

