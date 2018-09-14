Brevard shelter preparing to take in animals displaced by Hurricane Florence

Sasha, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog, is available for adoption at the SPCA of Brevard County.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Brevard County is lowering its adoption fees to create room for incoming animals from the Carolinas due to Hurricane Florence.

From now until Sunday, any animal is up for adoption for just $20. The shelter is looking to get 12 large dogs adopted by early next week to create more room.

“Visit the SPCA today until 5 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and find a new family member," said Angie Frier, executive director of SPCA. "Not only will you be giving them an amazing new life, you’ll be saving the life of a hurricane victim by emptying a kennel.”

Before the storm made landfall, 11 dogs and several cats from shelters in South Carolina were moved to the Brevard County SPCA.

For more information about the pets available and the adoption process, go to SPCANorthBrevard.com.

