Lake County deputy involved in shooting following domestic incident

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Lake Country sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday, according to authorities.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence incident at Woodcrest Way in Clermont. During the investigation, deputies came across a suspect armed with a handgun, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. No details are available regarding his condition.

No deputies were injured. As is standard in an officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation, officials said.

