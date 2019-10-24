Shocking video: Man runs red light, almost hits couple pushing stroller

A family in Arizona has a lot to be thankful for after almost being hit while crossing the street.

Phoenix police released an unbelievable video showing a red-light runner narrowly missing a couple pushing a stroller across the street.

Phoenix police tweeted, “An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruze may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk at 53rd Ave & Indian School.”

The video shows the couple enter the crosswalk, and suddenly a Jeep comes barreling toward them.

The couple was not hit only because a Chevy Cruze entered the intersection at the same time, causing a crash that helped the people not get hit.

Police identified the red-light runner as 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso and arrested him for DUI, according to AZfamily.com.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the Chevy Cruze and suffered injuries but they were not life-threatening, AZFamily.com said.



