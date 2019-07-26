Shocking video: Raw ‘zombie' chicken moves off plate onto floor

When at a restaurant you don’t expect your food to start moving, but that’s what happened to these restaurant diners.

A viral video shows a piece of raw chicken on a plate that starts to twitch so much it moves off the plate and onto the floor.

You can hear the shocked customers screaming in the video.

It’s not clear where the video was taken but it does seem to be a restaurant where customers cook their own food tableside. The video was posted to Facebook a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.