Shooting at Palm Bay homeless camp leads to murder charge

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man faces a murder charge after police said he shot another man to death at a homeless camp in Palm Bay Sunday evening, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Roger Logan Walker, 24, of the 2700 block of Pinewood Drive, Palm Bay, is charged with second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm in the death of Jimmy Lee Woodson, 34, also of Palm Bay.

Walker was being held at the Brevard County Jail Monday morning without bail, pending an initial appearance before a judge.

The shooting happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a location on Londale Avenue in northeast Palm Bay, said Lt. Steve Bland of the Palm Bay Police Department.

