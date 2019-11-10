News

Shooting death investigation underway in Marion County, officials say

Deputies respond to Sunny Oaks mobile home park regarding shooting

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies went to the Sunny Oaks mobile home park in the 6800 block of Northwest Gainesville Road regarding a shooting.

Officials said that when deputies arrived, they found a female who was dead.

Detectives are actively investigating, all individuals involved are accounted for and deputies are not looking for anyone, officials said.

