Shooting death investigation underway in Marion County, officials say

Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies went to the Sunny Oaks mobile home park in the 6800 block of Northwest Gainesville Road regarding a shooting.

Officials said that when deputies arrived, they found a female who was dead.

Detectives are actively investigating, all individuals involved are accounted for and deputies are not looking for anyone, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.