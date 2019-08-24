Shooting in Coconut Creek leaves 2 dead, 3 injured -- including a police officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A shooting in Broward County has left two people dead and three people injured -- including a police officer, News 6's sister station WPLG reports.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, the shooting was in the area of 4200 Northwest 57th Drive, south of the Sawgrass Expressway, also known as Interstate 869.

Officers have arrested one suspect.

