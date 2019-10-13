Shooting in Palm Coast leaves 26-year-old dead, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store Saturday.

The shooting happened at the convenience store located at 1500 Palm Coast Parkway.

Flagler County sheriff's deputies said that a 911 caller told Flagler County Communications that he and another man in the car had both been shot and that he was driving them to the hospital.

According to authorities, the shooter had fled the scene.

The 911 dispatcher told the driver to pull into the Palm Coast Fire Department station

so first responders could render first aid.

"Deputies and Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased," Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

The passenger was identified as Deon O'Neal Jenkins, 26.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach.

"At this time, we do not believe that this was a random attack," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We are actively

piecing together the events that led up to this incident. We ask the community to send tips if they have

any information that may help in this investigation."

According to officials, the shooter has not been located at this time.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive. His identity has not been released.

"This is still early in the investigation, and our detectives are working hard to rebuild the timeline of

events leading up to this homicide," Staly said. "We extend our condolences to his family

and assure them we will not stop until the killer is arrested. Again, we do not believe that this was a

random incident, and we do not believe there is a threat to the residents of our community."

Anyone with information that may be helpful to detectives can email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call

the nonemergency line at 386-313-4911 and reference Case Number 2019-94911.

