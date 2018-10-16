Shooting investigation causes Flagler school buses to be re-routed

PALM COAST, Fla. - A shooting investigation underway in Palm Coast caused school buses to be re-routed Tuesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to an area on White Star Drive just after 1:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. Details on his condition were not immediately known.

Authorities were still investigating the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Information about a possible suspect has not been released.

Deputies said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

A portion of White Star Drive was shut down as the investigation continued, deputies said. Authorities notified the Flagler County Bus Garage of the closure so school buses could be re-routed for the morning commute.

