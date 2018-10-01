Private security officer shoots, kills masked gunman in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - A private security officer shot and killed a masked gunman who tried to rob Blue Diamond Arcade early Monday morning, Cocoa police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:40 a.m. at the U.S. 1 business, just north of Dixon Boulevard.

The masked suspect, 55-year-old Nathaniel Carter, was immediately confronted by the armed security officer, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. The security officer said, “Don’t do this" -- and they exchanged gunfire, police said.

Carter was shot, fled about 80 feet south of the business, and collapsed, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the security officer nor patrons in the business were injured. The licensed security officer has a concealed weapons permit.

“With the video evidence and the witnesses, it’s clear that the security officer was well within the legal boundaries to shoot the suspect,” Sgt. Doug Levine of the Cocoa Police Criminal Investigations Division said. “We are working with the state attorney for additional review of the case. At this time, the security officer is not under arrest."

This investigation remains ongoing.

