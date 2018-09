BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is conducting a shooting investigation Friday night in unincorporated Cocoa.

The investigation is taking place in the area of Parrish Road.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said one person was transported for medical attention. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.