Shooting investigation underway in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a person was shot Monday afternoon, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in northwest Ocala in the area of the Dollar General on West State Road 40. Few details about the incident were provided, but police officials said they are looking for suspects.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

