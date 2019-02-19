Shooting near Apopka Home Depot sends 1 to hospital, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - One person was taken to an area hospital after officers responded to a shooting Monday night near a Home Depot in Apopka, police said.

Officers responded to 1670 West Orange Blossom Trail at 8:22 p.m.

It’s unclear if police have a suspect yet, but they said the incident does not appear to be random.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition, officers said.

