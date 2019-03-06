Driver shoots self during Palm Bay traffic stop, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - An attempt by a Palm Bay police officer to conduct a traffic stop ended with the driver apparently shooting himself near Hammock Landing, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

A heavy police presence is reported at a Mobil gas station near the shopping plaza, which sits along the 190 block of Palm Bay Road. The unidentified officer was not injured. Police were working to confirm the identity of the person who shot and wounded himself, said Lt. Steve Bland, of the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police responded to the filling station, which sits near a McDonald's restaurant, about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. "The officer was attempting to do a traffic stop. It appears the person shot himself," Bland said.

Officers were seen in and around the store. The person, possibly suffering a head wound, was transported from the scene by ambulance.

