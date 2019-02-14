Crime scene situation unfolds near Citra at Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. - It appeared Wednesday night that deputies had the Citra at Windermere -- an apartment complex in Orange County -- surrounded, following a reported shooting in the area.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina just provided some updated details. We're working to add those as soon as possible.

"I tried to come home from work and I was told I couldn't enter, and after they weren't giving me much information ... they told me there was an active shooter in the area and I needed to leave immediately," apartment complex resident Laura Frohbergh said. "Oh, (it's been) very scary. And there's been no information released and it could take hours or days -- who knows how long things like this last? Some sort of update would be better than no update."

One woman told News 6 in a phone call that she barricaded herself in her own apartment with the furniture in front of her apartment door.

She said she listened to the sheriff’s helicopter circling outside, and for the better part of an hour, she heard screaming off and on coming from her parking lot. By 9:30 p.m. or so, she said, it had gotten quieter.

A staging area was set up at Sunset Park Elementary School at 12050 Overstreet Road.

