Shooting victim found at Orange County fire station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a fire station shortly after a shooting was reported in the area early Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 10700 block of Brice Court around 3:50 a.m. to investigate a shooting report. They found the victim nearby. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect fled into a wooded area but was spotted by a helicopter unit and taken into custody, according to authorities.

The name of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

