Shooting victim found at Thornton Park 7-Eleven

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the 7-Eleven in the downtown neighborhood of Thornton Park, according to Orlando police officials.

Police said the victim was found at 3:41 p.m. in the convenience store parking lot on North Summerlin Avenue at Washington Street.

Officers said it's unclear where the shooting actually happened. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was being uncooperative with their investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.