Shooting victim found lying on Orlando sidewalk

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night was found lying on a sidewalk in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue near Raleigh Street.

According to Orlando police, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers searched the area for evidence related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

We’re live starting at 5 with the latest on Frazier Avenue shooting investigation after seeing one woman taken into custody @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/lvsI8ARFuU — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.