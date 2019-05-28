News

Shooting victim found lying on Orlando sidewalk

Police seek information about Frazier Avenue shooting

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night was found lying on a sidewalk in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue near Raleigh Street.

According to Orlando police, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Officers searched the area for evidence related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

