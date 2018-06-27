Shoppers take one last trip to Orlando-area Toys 'R' Us stores before closure

SANFORD, Fla. - Shoppers in Central Florida have been enjoying their last few days being able to visit a Toys 'R' Us store in the United States.

On Tuesday evening, the shelves of the store in Sanford were almost completely bare. In fact, it was easier for News 6 to find actual shelves for sale than it was finding a shelf with a toy on top of it.

Shoppers Jeremy and Hannah Hartman were visiting the store in Altamonte Springs and described their visit as nostalgic.

"I've been coming to the same Toys 'R' Us since the mid-'80s, so it's a little weird to see it about to close," Hannah Hartman said. "It was sad because I remember coming here for a long time -- for over 30 years."

Toys 'R' Us announced the closures of more than 700 U.S. stores in March, after filing for bankruptcy in September 2017.

It estimated that the closures have put about 33,000 workers out of a job.

"(This was) where you could get everything," Jeremy Hartman said. "You knew they were going to have all the toys. They were going to have everything (and) the biggest selection -- stuff that you just couldn't go to Walmart and get, because they just didn't carry the full inventory."

Sanford's Toys 'R' Us location is scheduled to close Thursday.

Both stores in Altamonte Springs and Alafaya Trail are expected to stay open through Thursday, and they're closing for good on Friday.

Locations in other countries, including Canada, are described to be unaffected by the U.S. closures.

I creeped in Toys ‘R’ Us tonight to get video of how empty these stores are around #Orlando! We caught up with some nostalgic shoppers ahead of Friday’s closures, tonight at 11 on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/X5vuHmJep1 — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) June 27, 2018

