Victim fires shots after attempting to sell cellphone at condo complex, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A victim fired shots at two people after attempting to sell a cellphone Saturday at a condo complex, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Officers went to the clubhouse of the Destiny Springs condos at about 12:10 p.m. regarding a robbery.

Officials said the victim was attempting to sell a cellphone via Craigslist and agreed to meet the buyer there.

Two people arrived to meet the victim and took the cellphone that was being sold. Officials said the victim fired two rounds at the suspects as they fled.

Police do not believe the suspects or anyone else was injured from the shots fired, officials said.

