Shots fired during Orlando carjacking

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shots were fired early Monday during a carjacking in Orlando, but no one was hurt, police said.

The carjacking was reported at 4:41 a.m. on Long Needle Court near Goldenrod and Curry Ford roads.

Orlando police said two men stole another man's gray 2007 Toyota Camry, and one of them fired shots while they drove away.

No other details, including a description of the assailants, have been released.

