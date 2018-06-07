Shots fired into neighbor's home during 6-hour standoff, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Gunshots were fired into a neighbor's home late Thursday during a six-hour standoff in Orange County, but no one was seriously injured, deputies said.

The standoff took place in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home for a suicidal person who had fired shots.

Deputies said a 49-year-old man refused to come out of the home and wanted to kill himself.

Investigators said the man had fired shots into another home on Bordeaux Street.

Deputies said the man came out of the home about six hours later and was arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The man suffered minor cuts and abrasions, deputies said. No one else was injured.

Deputies are still on scene in Pine Hills after a six hour standoff came to an end early this morning. On #News6, we’re working to gather details on the suspect. pic.twitter.com/h2hQr19Y63 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 7, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.