KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a 74-year-old man on Sunday.

Police began searching for Magdalena Rolando "Ronny" Perez after he was last seen by his family Sunday morning in Kissimmee.

Police said Perez was found safe Sunday night and would be reunited with his family.

