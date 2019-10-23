Silver Springs man hid child porn on his phone, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Springs man had 20 child pornography images hidden in an application on his phone, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a tip that child pornography was being transmitted from an IP address at the home where Frederic Nourse, 61, lived with his wife.

The two denied being involved in any online criminal activity, the report said.

A search warrant was executed on devices owned by the couple and deputies said they found an application that allows users to password protect photos and other files.

The app was hiding 20 child pornography images, according to the affidavit.

Nourse was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. The report said he works for the Marion County school system.

