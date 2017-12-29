Single mom says man wooed her, took everything she had

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman said the man she loved stole nearly everything she and her son had and wants others to know about him in case he tries to take advantage of someone else.

The State Attorney’s Office said everything the man told Fatemeh Jahromi was a lie. Investigators believe he has done this before and he is still out there somewhere.

It all started one morning when Jahromi was getting coffee at a Starbucks. A man held the door for her and they started talking. Eventually she got his phone number and a relationship began.

He told Jahromi that his name was Fred Rizkkhalil and he worked for the CIA. From there, she said everything went downhill.

"He took everything. All of my clothes, all of my furniture. All of my stuff. Everything," Jahromi said.

Investigators said the man's real name is Friend Rizkkhalil, a 50-year-old Egyptian man and con artist.

"I had a good life by myself. I just wanted to get better and have somebody behind me and my son," Jahromi said.

Jahromi sold her house to move in with Rizkkhalil. At his request, she left her longtime job. The two then went on vacation together to Orlando. During that trip, he told her he had to leave for work. He left with the $50,000 profit she made from selling her house and never came back. Since then, she has stayed in hotels or with friends with the very few possessions she has left.

"Every year I put a Christmas tree up for my son. Gifts, everything and we celebrate together. This year we didn’t know where we would live or stay," Jahromi said.

Jahromi said she has started a new job at Walmart, but said it's going to take a long time to rebuild the life the man took from her.

"He doesn’t have a heart. He doesn’t have anything to feel," Jahromi said.

The State Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Rizkkhalil, but investigators told News4Jax he isn't in Florida anymore.

