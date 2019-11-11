6 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six students were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a school bus crash along Millinockett Lane, according to authorities.

Orange County Fire Rescue said 21 students were on board headed toward Forsyth Woods Elementary. OCFR said the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. by Smathers Avenue.

Fire rescue said a 26-year-old driver was involved in the crash. She and her one-year-old son were in a sedan, neither were hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the car's driver. Troopers say the car attempted to pass the bus on the left side as the bus slowed down to make a left turn.

Authorities said the six students were taken to Advent Health East hospital with minor injuries. School officials said the other 15 students will be picked up by another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.