Sketch released after teen pistol-whipped in Orlando home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a composite sketch of a man who they say pistol-whipped a teen during a home invasion on New Year's Day.

The home invasion occurred around 5 a.m. in the 6800 block of Sugarbush Drive in the Sand Lake Hills subdivision.

Deputies said a gunman entered a residence through an unlocked side window and demanded money from the victims.

The gunman and one of the victims got into a fight, and a 17-year-old was pistol-whipped during the incident, officials said. The teen's father said his son was taken to a hospital and received stitches.

The intruder fled in an unknown direction, deputies said. Nothing was stolen from the home.

A sketch is released in connection with a home invasion.

The assailant was described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, with a short, 2 to 3 inch, "twistee-style" hairdo and possibly a small beard or goatee, according to sheriff's officials. The intruder was about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, had a large build and was wearing white gloves and a white sweatshirt with a large unknown black design on it.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

