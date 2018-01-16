Sketch of woman released in Orange County home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the woman who they say pulled a gun and robbed a man at his home.

Deputies say the suspect arrived at the victim's home on Arpana Court in a white taxi in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, she claimed she was owed $100, then showed a gun and forced her way inside the home.

The woman got away with several items.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

