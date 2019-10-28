Sketch released of man in attempted luring with Minnie Mouse keychain

ORLANDO, Fla. - A sketch has been released of a man who used a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3 to attempt to lure a child, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said an 11-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sibling were playing outside in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road around 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 when a man in his 50s approached in an SUV and offered her the items.

The man forcefully grabbed the girl's arm, asked her for a kiss and asked her about her school schedule and how she gets to and from campus, according to a news release.

The man has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

