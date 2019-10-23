Sketch released of man accused of inappropriately grabbing female jogger

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released a sketch of a man accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman while she jogged through the Water's Edge neighborhood.

The woman, who was not wearing headphones, reported she heard someone running up behind her Sept. 23. She said she felt a hand grab her butt and a second hand grab her shoulder.

She told police she screamed, swung her arm toward the man and ran back to her house. The man did not follow her as she ran away, records show.

She told police the man was about 6 feet tall, with a medium build, had an Afro-type hairstyle and dressed in black clothes.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.