Skimmers found at New Smyrna Beach gas station again

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - For the fifth time in a year, Volusia County sheriff's deputies say a credit card skimmer has been found inside a gas pump at the same gas station.

They said the latest discovery happened Monday night at the Chevron station at the intersection of State Road 44 and I-95, just outside New Smyrna Beach.

According to the investigative report, a worker went to change the receipt paper inside the pump, and he found a skimmer connected inside.

State investigators said skimmers are often used by thieves to collect credit and debit card information when customers swipe their cards to buy gasoline.

News 6 found out at least eight skimmers have been found at the location over the last year, four of them last July.

The Florida Agriculture Commission said each skimmer can be financially devastating. According to the agency's most recent numbers, inspectors found 613 skimmers at gas stations around the state of Florida in 2017 -- a new record.

Inspectors said on average, each skimmer collects the information of about 100 cards.

They said each card is then used to make an average of $1,000 in fraudulent charges. That amounts to approximately $61.3 million in stolen money from customers.

Workers at the Chevron station on State Road 44 told News 6 they have new procedures in place to prevent more skimmers, including assigned inspection times throughout the day.

