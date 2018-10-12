Skinny-dipping Florida man accused of swimming in woman's pool arrested

OCOEE, Fla. - A man accused of wearing only his birthday suit to take a dip in a family's pool is now wearing a jail-issued jumpsuit after his arrest, according to Orange County Jail records.

Brian Manwarren, 39, was booked into the jail Thursday after surveillance video captured him swimming naked in an Ocoee woman's pool last month, police said.

The woman who lived at the home said her family was terrified after seeing the video, especially since it was captured right outside her daughter's window.

[RELATED: Cameras capture stranger skinny dipping in Ocoee family's pool | Police unzip ID of Florida man accused of skinny-dipping in woman's pool]

She said she called police immediately after seeing the video, which showed him in and out of the pool, both dressed and undressed, for about 25 minutes.

Ocoee police identified Manwarren shortly after seeing the video and issued a warrant for his arrest.

[STRANGE FLORIDA: Naked Florida man chases couple around Chick-fil-A parking lot, deputies say| Plants without pants: Florida man gardens in the nude]

Police posted the news of his arrest online Friday, two days after the department named him their suspect in its weekly "Wanted Wednesday" post.

Manwarren was charged with criminal mischief and burglary of dwelling, records show.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.