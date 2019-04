DeLAND, Fla. - A skydiver was injured Thursday afternoon during a hard landing in DeLand.

Officials from the DeLand Police Department said a man in his 20s from Qatar was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The hard landing happened near Skydive DeLand at about 1 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.