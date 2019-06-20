Skydiver injured in DeLand after getting tangled in trees

DeLAND, Fla. - A skydiver in DeLand suffered broken bones Thursday morning after getting tangled in trees and falling, officials said.

Police were called around 8 a.m. to an area about 2 miles south of Skydive DeLand after a group of skydivers apparently veered off course from their intended landing zone at the airport due to weather conditions.

At least one skydiver suffered what appears to be a broken arm and pelvis after falling from the trees near East Minnesota and North McDonald Avenue, city officials said.

Three other skydivers were found at DeLand High School. They were not injured.

The skydivers, believed to be from the Qatar skydive team, were conducting a training exercise, officials said.

No other details have been released.





