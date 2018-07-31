Get out of the left lane! Drivers in one state now face slowpoke fines

Ever get frustrated by drivers who go too slow in the passing lane of highways?

Well, a new law in Idaho is trying to help drivers annoyed with that problem there, and it could wind up being an inspiration to other states.

On July 1, a law went into effect in Idaho that made it illegal for anyone driving in the left lane of a freeway to impede the flow of traffic in that lane.

Violators could face a fine of up to $90.

A bill was introduced in February by Rep. Lance Clow and signed into law in March by Gov. Butch Otter.

The law doesn't require slower drivers from going in the left lane altogether, but they better move back into the right lane if they are blocking passing drivers.

A story in the Idaho Press on Monday said two drivers had been cited as of July 27 for driving too slowly in the passing lane.

So, is this something every state should adopt? Vote in the poll and let us know in the comments.

