Small plane crashes into water at Merritt Island Airport

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Rescue crews are responding to the Merritt Island Airport after a small plane crashed into the water, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Crews said around 9:15 a.m. Saturday that they responded to 900 Airport Road after the plane went down.

Rescue crews were bringing at least one occupant to shore by boat, officials said.

**AIRCRAFT INCIDENT** 900 Airport Rd. Merritt Isl. Airport. Small aircraft into water. Boat bringing occupant to shore. No other info. BCFR Station 43 units on scene, more inbound. #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #MerrittIsland #Breaking — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 2, 2019

Additional crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to respond, according to BCFR officials.

It's unclear whether anyone else was on board when the plane went down, or what led to the crash.

Cancelling balance of alarm. Trauma alert being issued by units on scene. Med helo inbound. This is last informational tweet. — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 2, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.