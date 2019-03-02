News

Small plane crashes into water at Merritt Island Airport

Rescue crews responding to plane in water, officials say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Rescue crews are responding to the Merritt Island Airport after a small plane crashed into the water, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Crews said around 9:15 a.m. Saturday that they responded to 900 Airport Road after the plane went down.

Rescue crews were bringing at least one occupant to shore by boat, officials said.

Additional crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to respond, according to BCFR officials.

It's unclear whether anyone else was on board when the plane went down, or what led to the crash.

No other details were immediately available. 

