Smartphone helps Volusia deputies track down home invasion suspect

DELTONA, Fla. - One of four men deputies said was involved in a home invasion was arrested in part because of smartphones that he stole from a family, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Four armed men wearing dark clothing and masks broke into a Deltona home on Chippendale Street just after before 4 a.m. Sunday. A woman was awoken by the intruders when they ripped her blankets away from her while she was in bed. The men pointed guns at her and demanded money and her cellphone, according to the report.

The victim's children, ages 15, 11 and 10, were home at the time of the robbery. Two of the children told deputies the intruders pointed guns at them and took their phones.

About an hour after the home invasion one of the victims told deputies their phone tracker was active and the device was on the move. Deputies tracked the devices to a phone on Stillwater Drive and obtained a search warrant for the house.

Sunday afternoon Brandon Aviles, 19, was arrested after deputies found two of the stolen cellphones near his bed.

Deputies also used a license plater reader system to track Aviles' vehicle where it was seen on Normandy Boulevard driving away from the victims' home around the time of the break-in.

Aviles was charged with home invasion robbery with a weapon, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of false imprisonment of a child under 13, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and grand theft. He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday on a $120,000 bail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and searching for three more people involved who were involved.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.