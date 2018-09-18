Smash-and-grab burglar targeting hospitality workers, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police have issued a warning about a suspected smash-and-grab burglar who is targeting hospitality employees.

The auto burglaries have taken place during the past two weeks at restaurants in the area. Police said several of the victims are hospitality employees who left their purses in their vehicles during their shift.

Authorities also released a picture of a possible suspect who they said used one of the stolen credit cards at R U Game in Gainesville.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Sean Young at 352-369-7000.

Police also reminded citizens to never leave their purses or other valuables unattended in their vehicles. If you must leave those items behind, put them in the trunk where they are out of view.

