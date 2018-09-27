Smash-and-grab robbers hit stores in Waterford Lakes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Smash-and-grab robbers broke into at least three businesses across from the Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The burglaries happened early Thursday along Alafaya Trail.

The owner of the Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill told News 6 someone smashed into the store and yanked out a safe, taking $2,500.

The Cricket Wireless store and a Smashburger were also burglarized.

The manager from Cricket Wireless said about 10 cellphones were stolen.

Orange County deputies have not released any information about the break-ins.



