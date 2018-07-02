Smile red-light runners, you're on camera

OCOEE, Fla. - If you run a red light, there's a good chance a traffic light camera will catch your crime. If you live in Ocoee, there's an even better chance that footage will end up on the police department's Facebook page.

In an effort to highlight the dangers of red-light running, the Ocoee Police Department has recently started crafting a video compilation of each month's top 10 most egregious offenders.

June's video begins and ends at the intersection of Clarke and White roads, where half of the violations took place. Silver Star and Clarke roads and Ocoee Apopka and Silver Star roads were also heavily featured in the video.

The video shows vehicle after vehicle speeding through red lights; some don't appear to even attempt to slow down, even when the roads are slick with rain.

The red-light runners seemingly get bolder as the compilation nears the one-minute mark. A few near collisions foreshadow the video's grand finale in which a red-light runner slams directly into the driver's side of another car.

The video ends with a caution to drivers to stay safe and keep their eyes on the road.

