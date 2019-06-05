Do not call 911: Orange County says smoke coming from other areas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue officials on Tuesday asked residents to not call 911 if they see smoke in their neighborhodds.

Officials said dispatchers received multiple calls about smoky conditions in Orange County, but there are no active fires in the area. Investigators said the conditions are a result of controlled burns in Brevard and Osceola counties.

About 8,000 acres are being burned in the River Lakes Conservation Area.

The Osceola County controlled burn, which covers more than 1,000 acres, is also causing smoky conditions in nearby Polk County.

"When you're outside, unless you actually see flames or your house is on fire or something is on fire, you don't need to call 911 just for smoke in your area when these burns are happening," said Mike Jachles, of Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said if the conditions get too bad, residents should stay indoors.

Fire Rescue tweeted a video of dispatchers answering calls from concerned residents.

Our 911 dispatch center has received multiple calls regarding smoky conditions throughout @OrangeCoFL. There are controlled burns in @brevardcountyfl & @PolkCountyFL and winds have shifted the smoke. There are currently no active brush fires in Orange County. @FFS_ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/45X8XBkm3w — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Seminole County has enacted a burn ban due to very dry conditions.

