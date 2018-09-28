Snake-bite victim rescued by helicopter in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A snake-bite victim was rescued Friday afternoon by the Helicopter Extraction and Rescue Team, Marion County Fire Rescue reported.

MCFR sent units out to the Ocala National Forest after receiving a 911 call about a snake bite, a Facebook post from MCFR said. The 911 caller said the group was hiking on the forest trails when a rattlesnake bit one of the members.

Firefighter paramedics from Salt Springs arrived at the scene first followed by MCFR units from the Lynne Station and South Marion Station, the post said. The rattlesnake was still alive and near the hikers, the report said

The MCFR Shift Commander requested helicopter extraction to speed up the care and transfer of the victim, MCFR reported. The HERT team safely landed near the victim and loaded the victim, the Facebook video shows.

The bitten victim was safely transported to a local hospital in Ocala in stable condition, MCFR reported.

