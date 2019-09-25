Snickers releasing pecan version of candy bar

PHOTO CREDIT: Mars.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you started your Halloween candy shopping yet?

Snickers announced on Twitter that the company is releasing a pecan candy bar.

The caramel and milk chocolate candy bar will now include Texas pecans.

"Many of our famous Snickers bars are produced in Texas, which also happens to be where some of the best pecans come from," Snickers posted on its website.

The Snickers Pecan is a limited edition. As of 5:03 p.m. on Sept. 25 only 1,493 15-packs of the candy bar were left.

