News

Snickers releasing pecan version of candy bar

Texas pecans to be featured in new candy bar

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
PHOTO CREDIT: Mars.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you started your Halloween candy shopping yet?

Snickers announced on Twitter that the company is releasing a pecan candy bar.

More News Headlines

The caramel and milk chocolate candy bar will now include Texas pecans.

"Many of our famous Snickers bars are produced in Texas, which also happens to be where some of the best pecans come from,"  Snickers posted on its website.

The Snickers Pecan is a limited edition. As of 5:03 p.m. on Sept. 25 only 1,493 15-packs of the candy bar were left.

Click here if you want to place an order.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.